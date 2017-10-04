Willikes batter Police as John Hughes blank Progressors in President’s Cup

New Story

Willikies opened their 2017/18 campaign on a bright note, hammering a hapless Police football team 9-0 in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) President’s Cup on Monday.

In the match played at the Police Recreation Ground (PRG), Phil Nicholas led the way for Willikies, scoring in the 12th, 49th and 65th minutes to record the season’s first hattrick.

He was ably assisted by Omarie Ford who struck in the 9th and 25th minutes to record a double while there were single strikes by Daniel Nanton, Juran Graham, Jarani Wiltshire and D’Jarie Sheppard.

Willikes led the contest 5-0 at the half before going on to score four more times in the second half and record the massive victory which puts them atop Group 1.

Meanwhile in Group 6, Freeman’s Village Scorpions defeated Pares FC 2-0 at the Freeman’s Village playing field.

The home team had strikes from Coy Hunte and Randy “Mali” Simon as Freeman’s Village climbed to the top of their group.

In another one-sided affair, John Hughes whipped JSC Progressors 5-0 in Group 2. Shavon Roberts, Marlon Crawford, Norris Hope, Leocroft Burnside and Garcel Morrison each score once for the victors.

In the other match played on Monday, Hill Top won by default over Guydadli to take control of Group 3.

The competition continues daily at venues across the island.