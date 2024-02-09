Williams Jr and Athanaze lead batting and bowling averages in Cricket Association’s Two Day Competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Empire Nation duo of Tyrone Williams Jr and Justin Athanaze are the top batsman and bowler respectively after four rounds of matches in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) Two Day Competition.

Williams Jr, after five innings, has amassed 349 runs at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of 89.72. He has posted a highest score of 113 runs from 114 balls against Bethesda Golden Eagles and has struck a total of 11 sixes and 36 fours.

Williams Jr is closely followed by Demari Benta of Pigotts Crushers with 318 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 99.69. Benta has scored two centuries in his seven innings thus far with his first of 123, coming against Combined Schools and the other, 100 against Bolans Blasters coming a week later. Benta has struck five sixes and 41 fours in total.

Rising Sun Spartans’ Junior Henry sits at number three with a total of 269 runs from six innings. He has scored at an average of 44.83 with a highest of 90 comings against Combined Schools.

Another Pigotts Crushers player and Leeward Islands Hurricanes reserve batter, Essan Warner, sits in the number four slot with a total of 265 runs and highest of 133 against Bolans Blasters while Liberta Blackhawks’ Michael Greaves rounds off the top five with 257 runs and a highest of 101 against the New Winthorpes Lions.

Meanwhile, Athanaze dominates the bowling stats, having claimed a total of 27 wickets at an average of 6.37. He has best bowling figures of 11 for 50 against Bethesda Golden Eagles.

Sitting in the number two slot is Jennings Tigers’ Glenton Williams with 26 wickets at an average of 8.62. Williams, having taken three five-fors so far in the competition, with best figures of eight for 37 against Bethesda Golden Eagles.

Jawakie Joseph of Pigotts Crushers is third with a total of 25 wickets at an average of 8.72 and a best of eight for 17 against Combined Schools.

Jedidiah Martin of Jennings Tigers, Michael Harilall of Rising Sun Spartans and Shane Burton, also of Spartans, rounds off the top six with 18, 15 and 15 wickets respectively.

Pigotts Crushers, Empire Nation and Rising Sun Spartans all have 36 points after four matches each, but Crushers occupy the top spot due to a better net run rate with Empire in Second, and Spartans third. Liberta Blackhawks and Jennings Tigers, both with 30 points, are fourth and fifth respectively.