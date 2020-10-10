Williams: I wanted to walk away many times

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Former national netballer and administrator, Ruby Williams, said there were many times when she thought of walking away from what she called a demanding and frustrating role.

Williams, who is also President of the Old Road based Young Lions Football Club and an executive member of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) said she has attempted many times but with no success.

“When I look at it I see my guys, the youths and to give up on them is not a good thing so you have to still pull yourself up and see ‘Ruby go back again, let’s go for those youths because those youths need you’ so I just pick up my boots again and I gone down the road. I am sitting down there until training is finished and then they would say ‘welcome back miss Ruby’ and I say no problem,” she said.

The vocal figure, who has been a coach within the schools netball programme for 36 unbroken years, said she is now fully engulfed in her role with the Young Lions FC.

Sometimes I have so much aches I would say, Lord I am giving up and then I would say no, I can’t do it. Sometimes my brother would say, ‘why you don’t leave the things and cool out’ and I would say no. I wash everything for my team, I do everything at my team at my house. My second room belongs to Young Lions, nothing else is in there other than Young Lions stuff,” the former player said.

During her career, Williams represented the Old Road and Eagles netball teams while she also represented Antigua and Barbuda during some regional tournaments.