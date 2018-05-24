Why the govt’s crypto-currency exchange may be a longshot

The Democratic National Alliance’s spokesman on Telecommunication, broadcasting, information and science, Louis Rivera says the government may find it difficult to establish a successful crypto-currency exchange.

The exchange supposed to provide a legal marketplace for crypto currencies to be converted into normal currency.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirmed last week that his government wants the Citizenship by Investment Programme to accept a type of cryptocurrency called Bitcoin Cash from investors to buy citizenship.

Browne says the government will immediately convert the crypto-currency into regular cash via the exchange. Rivera says however at the exchange, there must actually be someone willing to trade regular money for cryptocurrency.





That’s the DNA’s Louis Rivera speaking with OBSERVER’s Darren Matthew Ward. The spokesman says that the idea of the exchange is not a bad one, but he is encouraging strict adherence to anti-money laundering regulations.





