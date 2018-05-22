Who gets Asot Michael’s portfolios?

New Story

The prime minister, Gaston Browne, has redistributed the two portfolios that were held by his recently resigned Cabinet member, MP Asot Michael.

Browne told OBSERVER media that E.P. Chet Greene has been assigned the Ministry of Trade while Charles “Max” Fernandez now has Investment added to his responsibilities.

Michael resigned effected May 17 after he was hit by yet another scandal, this time in a U.K. case involving property tycoon, Peter Virdee, who alleged that the former minister tried to solicit money, a car and other kickbacks in exchange for help in securing contracts in the Caribbean back in 2016 when he was Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy..

The information regarding the allegations came out in transcripts derived from recorded phone calls between the minister, Virdee and another businessman, Dieter Trutschler, in March 2016.

The calls were secretly intercepted by German law enforcement, and excerpts from the recorded calls surfaced in a United Kingdom (U.K.) High Court judgement.

In the document dated May 11, Virdee alleges that Michael asked him for $2 million, asked him to buy a car for his mother, and additionally Virdee suggested that he had or was supposed to donate money to “the party.”

Michael was arrested in the U.K. in October last year for questioning about this same matter and PM Browne had fired him, only to embrace him once more and welcome him to cabinet as Minister of Trade and Investment after he won his seat in St. Peter at the March 21 polls this year.

Here’s what the entire Antigua Barbuda Labour Party Cabinet looks like

Dean Jonas is the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Barbuda Affairs, while the prime minister’s wife, Maria Browne is the minister for Housing, Lands, and Urban Renewal and Minister of State in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Public Safety and Labour.

Meanwhile, Daryll Matthew is the Minister for Sports, Culture, National Festivals and the Arts.

After the general elections in March, Lennox Weston retained his position as Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Governance and he was given the portfolio of Works.

Tourism remains with Charles “Max” Fernandez along with Economic Development but now, with Michael gone, he has Investment to handle. The Foreign Affairs and Immigration portfolios are with E.P. Chet Greene who is also responsible for International Trade but now he will also be taking on all Trade subjects.

There’s also Sir Robin Yearwood, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation, and Energy; Molwyn Joseph, Health, Wellness, and Environment; and Samantha Marshall, Social Transformation, Human Resource Development, Youth, and Gender Affairs.

The others are Melford Nicholas, Information, Broadcasting, Telecommunications, and Information Technology; and Michael Browne, Education, Science and Technology.

Prime Minister Browne holds Finance and Economy and Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin holds National Security and Legal Affairs.