Where there are unpaid debts, there are bailiffs

Observer interviewed private bailiffs to give you the inside scoop on their work

By Charminae George

Bailiffs. It’s universally known that if one shows up on your doorstep, you’re in deep trouble. We’ve heard of them delivering summons to court, divorce petitions, and eviction notices. Some also do debt collection and repossession of items.

A career as a private bailiff is probably not for you if you love the comfort of your warm, cushiony bed. There have been instances where they’ve had to stake out homes for at least a week. It’s also not a grass allergy-friendly career, because hiding in bushes is another thing that happens.

As expected, this career is dangerous. Many have been injured by debtors, some have been robbed, and then there are threats with weapons, which is especially prevalent in situations where items are being repossessed.

Often, the people whose items are repossessed live beyond their means. Imagine the largest TV you’ve seen in your life. Now, imagine being told to retrieve that from a tiny, one-room house. You’re sure to question if you’re at the right address.

In addition to having to deal with cutlass-swinging individuals, and questioning people’s priorities, there’s also the temptation associated with handling large sums of money. When dire situations arise, it is tempting to borrow money with the intention of paying it back before it’s handed over to the company.

Per day, the collection of the funds can be upwards of $12,000 for a company. So definitely not small change. A well-established bailiff can earn $20,000 per month in contracts and commissions.

To be a good private bailiff is to be a good detective. Sometimes you have to locate people with outdated information. You also have to consider the lengths some individuals will go to, just to avoid the repossession of an item. Lengths like hiding luxury vehicles in the middle of nowhere, and swapping number plates on vehicles.

In this line of work, being a people person is a must. That’s how you get those snippets of information that will help you to piece together the puzzle.

Additionally, you have to be a problem-solver, because individuals will try to outsmart you. There are going to be situations which will call for creative solutions. For example, passing furniture through a window to the team of people helping you because they would’ve been denied entry.

Overall, doing private bailiff work is dangerous, yet financially rewarding. It calls for good ‘snooping’ skills and the ability to network. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be heartless.

Firm, yet understanding, is the way to go. That is, unless you’re given a reason to approach the situation in a harsh manner.

The advice given is to be alert, be smart, and be a person of integrity.