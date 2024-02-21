What’s next for the DNA and Joanne Massiah?

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

Like a faulty water pipe, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) has been seeing a slow exodus of members from the party’s ranks, leaving some querying its next steps.

With Trevor Young the latest to exit the party in favour of the red waters of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), at least 10 members have left the DNA since 2022.

On fellow media house Twin Island Media earlier this month, Massiah defended her party amid persons leaving to join other political parties.

And she told Observer yesterday that the DNA was still a young party and would “continue to build”.

But some have questioned whether her party could realistically mount a third-party stake in the country.

Pollster and political analyst Peter Wickham spoke to Observer about the DNA’s regression, questioning how the party would be able to move forward, having struggled to make a mark in the last two general elections.

“I, quite frankly, don’t know what the plan is because [Massiah’s] public and private comments suggest she is resolutely sticking to this idea of building a new ethos which, she believes, is possible.

“My concern is that, after two attempts, it clearly is not working, and I also wonder realistically how you could fund this exercise into the future because political parties are not cheap, politicking is not cheap,” Wickham said.

Among some of the DNA’s high-profile exits are Anthony Stuart, Chaneil Imhoff, Bruce Goodwin, Louis Riveria, Kelton Dalso, Andrew Antonio, and Gameal Joyce, all of whom resigned from the party within the last two years.

Although some chose to leave to focus on their personal projects, many have chosen to join (or rejoin) the UPP or the ABLP.

Wickham suggested that while the political leader of the DNA may view her party as a long-term project to break the two-party political hegemony, there was a disconnect with those who chose the party to have a voice in politics.

“The problem I have with that is that it is a Joanne Massiah mantra that appeals to her intrinsically, but I don’t know if it appeals to all the other people in the party who are ultimately looking to make a positive impact on politics and to get into Parliament,” he explained.

Wickham noted, however, that Massiah could be commended for keeping her party functioning as long as she has, considering the political fate of many third parties in the region.

“Not a lot of political parties in the Caribbean have lasted as long as hers, in terms of making an effort to impact politically, because she would have tried two elections and a lot of the new parties that come up, once they don’t make it in one election, they essentially disappear.

“If you look across the region, probably the only political party that has come up that appears to be lasting would be Timothy Harris’ People’s Labour Party (PLP) in St Kitts and Nevis and that appears to be very cobbled together anyhow,” he added.

Massiah told Observer yesterday, “Politics is not a sprint; it’s a marathon. The UPP took 28 years from forming before it formed a government. The DNA does not expect to take that long. We were formed just seven years ago; we are building and will continue to build.”