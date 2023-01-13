- Advertisement -

What happens if what we want is not what we need? What do we do?

What happens if the person you love is not the right person for you?

What happens when you have to make a choice and everyone around you expects something of you, but deep down in your gut you know you have to act differently if you are to follow the dictates of your conscience?

Five more days and we will be faced with having to make a big decision that will affect us as a country and also individually. While many are getting very hot-headed, what we really need are cool heads. As a people, we are to analyse the situation, look at history and think about what do we want? What do we need? We usually get what we ask for and we get what we choose.

Here are five guiding principles for us when we are alone and have the opportunity to make a difference based on our choice.

What kind of society do we want for our children? We are building a society that our children will inherit and if we love them and want the best for them, then we should seek to ensure that we build good foundations.

What exactly is good governance. It involves accountability, economic stability, good morals, ethical behaviour, the law being upheld and the best interest of all the people always being front and centre.

Who is speaking for the most vulnerable among us? Has anyone outlined a plan to help our elderly, our mentally ill, our poor? The state of the vulnerable in a society says a lot about that place.

What conditions allow for a participatory situation? All citizens should feel like they have a voice. The law must be for everyone and everyone should have a place to go to voice their concerns and seek redress, regardless of their economic status or political affiliation.

What do we want people to see, hear and experience when they visit? We want to be respected by the other countries, we want people to visit and see a place where we care about each other, we care about our environment and we look out for each other.

Of course, there are many other things to consider – crime, mental health, empowerment, youth development, roads, water, housing, healthcare and a host of other considerations. However, when certain basic principles are in place, it is only natural that certain actions will follow.

My wish is that we watch not only what people say but also focus on what they do. My wish is that we lay aside what our grandfather or grandmother did, and think for ourselves. We are not living in the time of our grandparents. These are different times and they require different outlooks and different approaches.

As the day of reckoning fast approaches, let us consider carefully not only what we want, but what our country needs.

This article is not based on any political preference and came only from the author’s usual desire to speak to people on topics that they write about and topics that matter most to our individual and collective development.

Send your questions and comments to [email protected]