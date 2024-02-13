Wet weather saw record-breaking rainfall hit Antigua

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Antigua experienced record-breaking rainfall last Thursday as measured at the VC Bird International Airport, according to Dale Destin of the 268Weather site.

A remarkable deluge of 58.9 mm (2.32 in) drenched the island, shattering the previous one-day rainfall record and propelling February 8 into the annals of history as the wettest day ever recorded in February.

This exceptional weather event surpassed the previous February rainfall record set in 1982, which stood at a more modest 39.0 mm (1.54 in).

With such extreme precipitation statistically clocking-in at a slim likelihood of less than 0.2 percent (0.177%), this event is considered a rarity, occurring once every 565 years on average.

Thursday’s rainfall also exceeded the cumulative rainfall for the entire month of January 2024, further highlighting its extraordinary nature.

To put the magnitude of Thursday’s rainfall into perspective, it surpassed the rainfall of 69 out of the previous 96 full Februarys on record at the airport.

Moreover, Friday’s downpour exceeded that of 393 out of the 1,153 total months on record at the airport.

The unusual weather pattern was attributed to a rare cold front reaching the area, accurately forecasted as early as Monday.

Despite the intensity of the rainfall, the impacts were minimal, with flooding kept to a minimum as precipitation remained in the light to moderate range for most of the time.

This extraordinary rainfall not only shattered daily records but also propelled February 2024 to the top of the charts as the wettest February on record since 1928.

With the month’s total rainfall for Antigua now standing at 153.7 mm (6.05 in), surpassing the previous record set in 1982, residents are left to ponder the rarity of such weather phenomena and its implications on future climate patterns.