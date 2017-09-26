Weston lobbies for cheaper insurance for homeowners

September 26, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Senator Lennox Weston (file photo)

Minister of State within the Ministry of Finance Lennox Weston (filephoto)

Lennox Weston, minister of state within the Ministry of Finance, has strongly suggested that the time has come for the government to re-examine the way home insurance is offered to residents, while emphasising the fact that not everyone can afford it.

During a recent interview, Senator Weston said it is almost impossible for people living within hurricane zones, with large assets, to be without home insurance.

“I think we are going to have to speak to the private insurance companies to see if we can come up with a product so that most of our people will be able to have insurance,” Weston said.

“Once you have insurance, the public sector will be taken care of and also the private sector.”

Weston likened his suggestion to the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), which was set up in 2017.

CCRIF was formed as the first multi-country risk pool in the world and was the first insurance instrument to successfully develop parametric policies backed by both traditional and capital markets.

It was designed as a regional catastrophe fund for Caribbean governments to limit the financial impact of devastating hurricanes and earthquakes by quickly providing financial liquidity when a policy is triggered. 

In 2014, the facility was restructured into a segregated portfolio company (SPC) to facilitate expansion into new products and geographic areas and is now named CCRIF SPC.

Antigua and Barbuda received over EC $18 million from the fund last week following the passage of Hurricane Irma and its devastating impact on the sister island.

The government senator said the government would be lobbying the World Bank,  the original architect of the fund, to push larger countries to invest more resources into the fund to increase the payout pool to regional countries.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.