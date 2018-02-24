WestHam, Police remain on course

New Story

WestHam and Police kept hopes of automatic promotion into the First Division alive with comfortable victories in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division on Thursday.

Playing in Zone 1, WestHam eased past Blue Jays, winning by a 3-1 margin when they met in Cedar Grove.

Elliott Donawa led the way for WestHam with a double strike, scoring in minutes 31 and 35 respectively. The other goal was scored by Charlesworth Alexander in minute 64.

Blue Jays’ lone strike was scored by coach George “Cajawawa” Warner in the fifth minute. Warner was forced to start the contest after several of his players arrived late for the scheduled 4:20 p.m. start.

The victory lifts WestHam to 33 points, just four points adrift of leaders Sea View

Farm. WestHam have however played a game less than the front-runners. Blue Jays remain on 19 points and sixth in the standings.

Meanwhile in Zone 2, Police blanked Bendals 4-0 when they clashed in Bendals.

Ajarni Colbourne was one goal shy of a hattrick as he netted in minutes 26 and 31 to lead the lawmen. The other goals were scored by L’Jaboir Dorsette in minute 52 and John Nathan in minute 77 for the victors.

Police move to 34 points and second on the standings, just two points behind leaders Golden Grove after 15 showings each. Bendals continue to slip in the standings, falling to sixth with 19 points.

In other matches, English Harbour defeated Young Warriors 5-3 to move into the number five position in Zone 2 with 26 points.

Xavier Richards, Sachin Smith, Jamari O’Neal, Calvin Goodwin and Howard Monteque all shared in the spoils scoring a goal each. Striker Caric James recorded a hattrick for Warriors, who remain at the bottom of the standings with five points.

Tamo FC and Bolans played to a 2-2 draw in their Zone 1 contest.