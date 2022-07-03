West Indies win 2nd T20I

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

After the first match in the T20I series was abandoned due to rain days earlier, the West Indies continued their impressive performances on Sunday to win the 2nd T20I at Windsor Park in Dominica by 35 runs over Bangladesh.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the home team led by Rovman Powell, who was not out for 61 runs with two fours and six sixes, posted 193 for five in their 20 overs.

Brandon King had 57 runs, captain Nicholas Pooran 34, Kyle Mayers 17 and Odean Smith 11 (not out) for the victors.

Shoriful Islam had the best bowling figures for the tourists taking two wickets for 40 runs in four overs.

In reply, Bangladesh could only muster 158 runs before reaching the 20-over limit. They lost six wickets along the way.

Shakib Al Hasan was the leading batsman for the losers with a 68 not out performance.

Afif Hossain had 34, Mosaddek Hossain 15 and skipper, Mahmudullah made 11.

Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd both took two wickets to secure the win for the West Indies.

The T20I series opener between West Indies and Bangladesh was the first match at the venue in five years, and the first since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The third and final T20I match is scheduled to take place on Thursday starting at 1:30 pm.

They will then move to the ODI format starting July 10 for the first match of the three-match ODI series.