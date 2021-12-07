West Indies to host Ireland for three ODIs and one T20 at Sabina Park January 2022

The West Indies will host Ireland for three CG Insurance One-Day Internationals (ODI) and a one-off T20 International (T20I) at Sabina Park, Jamaica, from January 8-16, Cricket West Indies confirmed on Monday.

This will be Ireland’s second full white-ball tour to the West Indies having previously toured in 2020 which included a thrilling one-wicket, last-over win for the West Indies in the second match of the 2020 CG Insurance ODI Series.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Ireland back to the West Indies in January. They last visited the Caribbean in 2020 and we had some exciting encounters, so we can anticipate a competitive series to start the new year,” said CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

“This will be the start of a very busy year for us at CWI, as we host several international teams as well as the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup.

“We want to thank the Government of Jamaica and our colleagues at the Jamaica Cricket Association, who have been working closely with us to make sure that the tour can take place safely and smoothly. We’d also like to thank title sponsors CG Insurance for their ongoing support and investment in cricket, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has been vital funding to help us to sustain the sport across our Caribbean countries and communities.”

Naz Farrow, CEO of CG Insurance said his company is happy to be able to support CWI during these challenging times.

“When we first began our partnership a few years ago, we would have never imagined that the teams, and the world, were about to face one of the biggest challenges of this generation,” he said.

The CG Insurance ODI Series between West Indies and Ireland will be West Indies fifth ODI series out of the 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The CG Insurance ODIs will start at 9:30 am local time (10:30 am Eastern Caribbean/2:30 pm Ireland) and the T20I will start at 4 pm local time (5 pm Eastern Caribbean/9 pm Ireland). All matches will be available in Ireland and the United Kingdom on BT Sport on its sports channels and across its digital platforms.

Match schedule – at Sabina Park — January 8: 1st CG Insurance ODI – 9:30 am (10:30 am Eastern Caribbean/2:30 pm Ireland); January 11: 2nd CG Insurance ODI – 9:30 am (10:30 am Eastern Caribbean/2:30 pm Ireland); January 14: 3rd CG Insurance ODI – 9:30 am (10:30 am Eastern Caribbean/2:30 pm Ireland); January 16: T20I International – 4 pm (5 pm Eastern Caribbean/9 pm Ireland). (www.sportsmax.tv)