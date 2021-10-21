West Indies slump to second warm-up defeat, going down by 56 runs to Afghanistan

On the evidence of their two warm-up matches, the West Indies, the defending ICC T20 World Cup champions, will be limping into their opening match against England on Saturday, following their 56-run loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Batting first, Afghanistan set a formidable total of 189-5 from their 20 overs. They owed their total a 90-run opening stand by Hazratullah ZaZai and Mohammed Shahzad, who dispatched the West Indies wayward bowling to all parts.

Zazai was especially brutal smashing eight fours and two sixes in his 35-ball innings before he was first out in the ninth over, caught in the deep by Evin Lewis from the bowling of Hayden Walsh Jr.

Shahzad and Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued apace putting on 39 for the second wicket when the former was dismissed by Ravi Rampaul for 54. Like his opening partner, he faced 35 balls but only managed six fours and a six off the generous West Indies bowling.

Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran added an even 50 for the third wicket while putting the West Indies under further pressure. However, both were dismissed by consecutive deliveries from Obed McCoy for 33 and 23, respectively before the innings closed at 189-5.

McCoy was the best of the West Indies bowlers but he proved expensive with figures of 2-41.

The West Indies were in early trouble chasing 190, their vulnerability to spin laid bare, as Lendl Simmons was out second ball to Mohammed Nabi, who also removed Evin Lewis for 3 and Shimron Hetmyer for two, to return the incredible figures of 4-2-2-3 that left the West Indies top order in shambles at 27-3 in the seventh over.

It could have been worse had Lewis not been dropped at slip off Nabi, who then dropped a simple return catch from the opener off his own bowling.

Roston Chase provided some stability scoring an unbeaten 54 from 58 balls and he and Nicholas Pooran (35) put on 70 for the fourth wicket but by the time Pooran was dismissed in the 15th over, the West Indies needed more than 17 runs an over.

After Pooran’s dismissal, the West Indies limped to 133-5 from their allotment.

On Saturday, the West Indies lost their opening match against Pakistan by seven wickets.