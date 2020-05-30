West Indies set to play three-match T20 series in Australia in October

The West Indies are currently on the verge of agreeing to tour England for a three-Test series in July.

The West Indies are set to play Australia in three T20 Internationals in October, Cricket Australia has announced.

According to a schedule released by Cricket Australia Thursday, the two-time World T20 champions will take on Australia at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville on October 4, at the Cazaly Stadium on October 6 and at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast on October 9.

However, whether the series goes ahead or not, depends on Australia’s ability to contain the spread of the Coronavirus that has shut down all live sport since March.

“While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combatting the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21,” CA CEO Kevin Roberts said.

“We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we’ll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer. We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required.

“We are engaged in ongoing discussions with federal and state governments, our venues and the touring nations to continually understand and monitor the situation in front of us, which is evolving every day. We’ll continue to act in accordance with public health advice and government protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff.”

The West Indies are currently on the verge of agreeing to tour England for a three-Test series in July. (www.sportsmax.tv)