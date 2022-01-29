West Indies Lost In Plate Semis While Australia Ousts Pakistan In Super League Of ICC Under-19 World Cup

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies exited the semifinal leg of Plate League in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday following a shock 83 runs defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The young Windies failed to chase the daunting target of 224 set by the UAE after the home team was bowled out for 142 in 39.4 overs.

Nathan Edwards top scored with 51 from 65 deliveries, while Kelvin Wickman made 22 from 36 deliveries.

Bowling for the UAE, Dhruv Parashar bagged four for 30 in nine overs while Jash Giyanani grabbed three for 21 in his 10 overs.

Earlier, the UAE won the toss and opted to bat, and were led by Ayan Afzal Khan who slammed 11 fours on his way to 93 off 121 deliveries. Shival Bawa contributed with a half century, hitting 51 from 58 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

ShivaSanka was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies as he snatched three for 31 in nine overs. Nathan Edwards picked up two for 39 in eight overs.

Meanwhile, Australia Under-19s advanced to the semifinal round of the Super League here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with a 119 runs triumph over Pakistan Under-19s.

Asked to bat by Pakistan, Australia posted 276 for seven in their 50 overs with 71 from Teague Wyllie. Corey Miller hit 64 and Campbell Kellaway struck 47. Quasim Akram picked up three for 40 in 10 overs.

In reply, Pakistan fell short at 157 all out in 35.1 overs with their best effort from Mehran Mumtaz who made 29.