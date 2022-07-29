West Indies lose first T20 to India

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies were beaten by 68 runs in the first T20 International against India in Trinidad today.

Asked to bat, India posted 190 for six in their allotted 20 overs with captain, Rohit Sharma, hitting 64 from 44 deliveries, slamming seven fours and two sixes in the process. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 41 not out down the order.

Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with two wickets for 46 runs in his four overs while Obed McCoy (1/30), Jason Holder (1/50), Akeal Hosein (1/14) and Keemo Paul (1/24) all bagged one wicket each.

In their chase, West Indies were restricted to 122 for eight in their allotment of 20 overs with a number of batsmen getting to double figures but not being able to carry on.

Shamarh Brooks top scored with 20 while Keemo Paul made 19. Captain Nicholas Pooran made 18.

Arshdeep Singh (2/24), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

The second and third ODI is slated for August 1 and 2 in St. Kitts, while the fourth and fifth matches will be played in Florida on August 6 and 7.