West Indies Gets Convincing Win Over Scotland In Under-19 World Cup

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies Under-19s kept their hunt for a top two finish in Group D of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup with a convincing seven-wicket triumph over Scotland in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Monday.

Having lost by six wickets in their opener to Australia, West Indies needed a resounding win over Scotland to improve their chances of advancing from the group stage and did not disappoint at Warner Park.

Winning the toss and opting to field, West Indies held Scotland to under 100 after bowling them out for just 95.

Man of the Match Shivar Sankar picked up three for 17 in seven overs while there were two wickets each for Onaje Amory and Anderson Mahase. Amory had two for 26 in 10 overs while Mahase snatched two for 16 in 5.1 overs. McKenny Clarke and Matthew Nandu each picked up one wicket.

Oliver Davidson was the only Scottish batsman to put up a resistance, slamming four fours in a 93-ball 43 before he was run out from a direct throw by Sankar.

West Indies needed only 19.4 overs to get to their target, reaching 96 for three to take the victory. Shaqkere Parris led the way with a top score of 26 from 29, which included three boundaries. Teddy Bishop contributed with 23 not out from 27 deliveries while Jordan Johnson was also not out on 14 from 15 balls.

There was one wicket each for Jack Jarvis, Davidson and Charlie Peet in a losing effort for Scotland.

In the other Group D clash, Sri Lanka defeated Australia by six wickets after successfully chasing 175 while Pakistan had the better of Zimbabwe in the Group C.

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka on Friday while Scotland face Australia on Wednesday.