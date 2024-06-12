West Indies Cricket Legend Joel Garner to be honoured at Caribbean Week in New York

- Advertisement -

West Indies cricket legend Joel “Big Bird” Garner is set to join the lineup of delegates heading to “The Big Apple” for the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York, June 16-21, 2024.

The 6’8” former Windies fast bowler will participate in a Cricket Ceremony and Watch Party in midtown Manhattan on Monday, June 17, at the Caribbean-owned and -operated S’Aimer NYC restaurant during an event supported by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

Garner was a formidable presence for batsmen in the 1970s and 1980s, renowned for his blistering pace, towering bounce and devastating yorkers that often sent stumps flying.

Among bowlers with 200 or more Test wickets, Garner had an impressive average of 20.97. He played his final Test in 1987 alongside his successor, Courtney Walsh, and was the last of the ‘Awesome Foursome’ – Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and Colin Croft – to retire.

Garner will be honored during the ceremony, which will be attended by CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Ports for the Cayman Islands, and Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill.

During the reception, there will be a live stream of the West Indies vs. Afghanistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match being held in St. Lucia.

“It is important that we recognize the significance of cricket and sports in tourism development, and especially important that we honor our legends,” remarked Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands and Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors.

“Their contributions have been invaluable in promoting our region,” added Harris, spokesperson for Caribbean Week in New York.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is the headline sponsor of Caribbean Week in New York.

Gold sponsors include the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Experience Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.

Sandals Resorts International is a silver sponsor, and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is a bronze sponsor.

Additional supporters include Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Caribbean Media Exchange, Diamonds International, and Marketplace Excellence.