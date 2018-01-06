West Ham on top after latest win

Point West Ham jumped to the top of the standings in Zone 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division 2 league after defeating Pares F.C., 2-0 at home on Thursday.

With goals from captain Carl “Stamalan” Kirby and Lloyd Banks, West Ham moved to 18 points on the 11-team standings, one point ahead of Sea View Farm.

It was West Ham’s fifth straight victory.

Pares remain in the 8th spot with 6 points after 6 showings.

Meanwhile, Urlings F.C. held Sea View Farm F.C. to a nil-all draw in Urlings.

They now jump to 6th place with 9 points and ahead of BASSA S.C. who also have 9 points.

Urlings however have a better goal difference of plus 4 while BASSA has scored 8 and given up 8.

Luck was on the side of the Molwyn Joseph Bendals FC team after Alva Gishard Jr. scored the equaliser in their Zone 2 match-up with Dalso Real Blizzard.

The luck would continue as an own goal by Blizzard guaranteed a full three points for the Bendals men.

With this win, Bendals move to second in the 11-team standings with 16 points while Blizzard drop to 5th with 12 points.

In the other Zone 2 encounter played Thursday, CPTSA Wings and Bailey’s Jewellery Young Warriors played to a 1-1 draw.

Wings remain in 8th place in the 11-team standings with 5 points while Young Warriors continue to struggle, sitting at the bottom of the table with 2 points.
