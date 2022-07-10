West Ham FC continue winning ways in Community Football League

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

West Ham FC secured another win under their belt in the ongoing Gordan ‘Banks’ Derrick ‘Kings of the West’ Memorial Football Cup over the weekend.

The west side team edged out Real Blizzard 2-1 at the Fort Road playing field on Saturday.

An own goal from Malique Dublin in the 8th minute of play put the victors up 1-0, and a 34th minute strike from Anderson Herbert gave the team the 2-0 advantage.

Despite a 68th minute goal from Jaquan Hunte, Real Blizzard could not find an equalising goal and lost the match.

Blackburn Palace FC joined West Ham in the winner’s circle after handing Earthquake FC a 2-1 defeat.

Deandre Harrigan recorded a brace for the victors scoring in minutes 17 and 54, while the lone goal for Earthquakes came from Jahbasrie Lawrence in the 28th minute.

Games will continue today with Blackburn Palace FC facing Fort Road FC at the Princess Margaret School playing field while, at Fort Road, Earthquake FC will battle West Ham FC.

Both matches will kick off at 5pm.

Meanwhile, in the Anderson E Carty Grays Green Community Football League, Bendals FC bounced back from their upsetting loss to Five Islands to defeat Attacker 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Perth.

Jeron Samuel and Daiquan Martin were the goal scorers for the victors, while N’yeke Martin was the lone goal scorer for Attackers.

In the other match played that day, Five Islands FC and Greenbay Hoppers played to a 2-all draw.

Jahiem Jeremy and Marcus Gordon found the back of the net for Five Islands, while Anton Henry and Aliston Montate were the scorers for Hoppers.