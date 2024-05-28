Wesleyan Holiness Churches celebrate the accomplishments of women across the island

- Advertisement -

The Wesleyan Women’s Choir

By Kenicia Francis

The Antiguan district of the Wesleyan Holiness Church held a ceremony at the Swetes Wesleyan Holiness Church on Sunday to honour the services of their women.

The service was attended by members of various Wesleyan churches across the island, who came to support the women leaders in their congregations who received recognition.

The General Director of the Wesleyan Women, Pastor Cecelia Alleyne, came to Antigua from Barbados to bestow the awards for, “the vast contributions of women, whether it is to intercede or to give up their time, their talents, or even their treasuries”, she said.

“I start by lauding the Antigua district in honouring some of the women who continue to give human service to their communities and beyond,” she said.

“It is indeed noteworthy that our women’s contributions are not limited to their homes or their immediate family, but there are women in leadership who are serving the nation and making a significant impact. There are teachers, there are mentors who are shaping the lives of others as they utilize their experiences to make a difference. We have women whose sacrifices have promoted the well-being of others as they stand in the gap. Our women are strategically placed in the marketplace and their impact is wide. But more importantly, they’re committed to serving.”

A few of the women being honored

She continued: “I wish to join in saluting our sisters who are positively influencing not only our churches, but also our communities. I believe that there are those who are entrepreneurs. I believe that there are those who are utilising their creative skills to touch the lives of others, whether it be in the food industry, health, education, the arts, just to name a few. And these sisters are helping others achieve their goals. Sometimes as we labor in the vineyard, our service can be overlooked, but note that the support that you give is immeasurable. We have women who are caregivers to the vulnerable in society. And I say thank you, because I understand it is not an easy task, but you provide the necessary service.”

She then delivered a powerful message encouraging these women to find their Ruth, referencing the biblical story of Naomi and Ruth. The story of Ruth and Naomi is often seen as a tale of loyalty, faithfulness, and the blessings that come from doing what is right and mentoring the next generation as well as learning from them.

It highlights themes of family, love, and the providence of God in difficult circumstances. Ruth’s unwavering loyalty to Naomi, her mother-in-law, demonstrates the importance of standing by loved ones in times of hardship and adversity.

Both Ruth and Naomi showed faith and trust in God’s plan, even when faced with challenging circumstances. Their story illustrates the power of faith in guiding one through difficult times.

“When we start to get up in age, the enemy likes to tell us ‘you’ve been doing that for a long time, leave it to the younger ones’. But how can you leave it to the younger ones if you’re not pouring into them? There are many of us that will miss opportunities. Many of the young ones, you’ve missed opportunities to sit at the feet of the older one. They are full of wisdom. Connect with your Naomi. What is remarkable about this account is that Ruth was also dealing with her own stuff. Lord, you’re sending me to help somebody when I’ve got issues going on. How could you be sending me to be a mentor?

“And I might tell people Ruth was grieving, too. She lost her husband. She was grieving because she was losing a friend or a person. But even in that state, she was able to rely on almighty God. And even in that state, he was able to use her,” Pastor Alleyne preached.

The Gray’s Farm and Swetes Wesleyan Holiness Church mixed worship team The Wesleyan children’s dance group performing at the ceremony