WestJet returns to Antigua

Tourism officials welcoming passengers via WestJet back to Antigua and Barbuda yesterday at the V.C. Bird International Airport. (Photos by Makeida Antonio)

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Ninety-four passengers from Canada via WestJet were welcomed yesterday by the Ministry of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABBA).

This was WestJet’s first flight back to the twin-island tourist destination since the pandemic.

Minister of Tourism, Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez, told Observer that he was exceptionally delighted at the momentous occasion given that Canada is a critical market for the country’s tourism industry. He also revealed plans by the Tourism Authority to link more visitors to hotel rooms this winter season.

Captain Barret McKinnon and his crew graciously received gifts from tourism officials, and he commented that he was happy to bring Canadians and returning nationals back to Antigua and Barbuda.

 He shared that he looks forward to more WestJet flights in the future.

