We’re watching: Cabinet confirms city CCTV cameras operational

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

CCTV cameras in and around the city of St John’s aimed at curtailing crime are now fully operational.

Cabinet spokesperson Information Minister Melford Nicholas confirmed the news yesterday at the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing.

“Yes, this development would have taken place since last year and, yes, the surveillance equipment has been in place, the cameras repaired.

“And not only that, additional surveillance monitoring systems have been installed at the Police Headquarters on the American Road.

“The army as well has had their own monitoring station as well as the ONDCP [Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy].

“The new surveillance system has been put in place with better capabilities and it stands to be expanded as the need arises and as resources become available,” Nicholas explained.

The public surveillance monitoring system, implemented under the Baldwin Spencer administration in 2014, saw 110 CCTV cameras and sensors installed in the city of St John’s.

It was done in partnership with Digicel – in a bid to crack down on both crime and motorists running red lights – and was said to have cost around $2.5 million.

However, for reasons that were not made clear, the cameras later stopped working and remained out of action for years.