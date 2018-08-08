Wells set to move to Derby County on season-long loan

New Story

LONDON (CMC) Bermudian striker Nahki Wells is set to move from his English Premier League club Burnley to Championship outfit Derby County, according to U.K. media reports on Tuesday.

The switch is part of a deal to take Derby and Czech Republic striker

Matej Vydra, 26, to Turf Moor.

Wells, 28, and Vydra were set to have medicals on Tuesday, reports said.

Wells joined Burnley

for £5 million (US$6.4 million) from promoted Huddersfield Town on deadline day a year ago, but he needed minor surgery

for an old ankle injury and did not feature until December.

Wells made nine substitute appearances in the Premier League but played just 46 minutes and did not find the net, having earlier been a prolific scorer at Huddersfield when they were in the Championship and his other former U.K. club, Bradford City.

Leeds United had an £11 million ($14.2 million) bid for Vydra accepted earlier this summer, but the striker rejected personal terms at Elland Road.