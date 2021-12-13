The ‘Ten Days of Wellness’ initiative ends

Team Barbuda getting ready to move off

Team Antigua at the close of one of the activities at the stadium photos contributed

By Theresa Goodwin

A ten-mile walk in Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts Nevis, and Montserrat yesterday marked the end of a health awareness initiative hosted by the South Leeward Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist (SLC), design2live, and the Ministries of Health and the Environment in the respective islands.

The Ten Days of Wellness held from December 1 to 10 under the theme “I want to live healthy,” featured a walk to wellness each day.

It was aimed at addressing health and wellness in each island through partnerships.

In addition to the walk which started at 5 am at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua, other activities included ten Prayers of Wellness on December 1, the joy of eating and cooking demonstration on Thursday, December 2, caring for frontline workers December 3, nature balm movie night and a day of rest and reflection at a virtual spa.

Two sessions were also held on Children’s Mental Health – coping with emotions, as well as management and prevention strategies for people with Diabetes and Hypertension.

Director of Health and Education at Dr Eulalie Semper explained that the ten-day concept was centered around Daniel Chapter 1 when the prophet Daniel and his friends consumed a diet consisting of only vegetables and water and maintained good mental and physical health when compared to those who had accepted the royal food.

“We sought to encourage the beginning of a healthy lifestyle, we believe once persons do an activity for ten days, they are more likely to continue what was started, and we have had testimonies from persons who are seeing results after participating,” Dr Semper said.

Similar activities will be held in the coming months to promote the importance of health and wellness – a message that is heavily promoted by the Seventh-Day Adventist community.