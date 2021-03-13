Well-known entertainer who died of Covid to be buried today

Nicole Baptiste was just 50 years old when she was found dead in Perry Bay in January (Facebook photos)

Nicole Baptiste was known for her electric personality

A popular Jamaican entertainer who died in January will be laid to rest today.

Nicole Baptiste was just 50 years old when her body was discovered underneath a container in the Perry Bay area on January 22.

Results of an autopsy received on Thursday revealed that she died of Covid-19, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh confirmed to Observer.

Baptiste’s loved ones previously paid tribute to a “kind, compassionate” woman, who was well-known to business people around lower Market Street in St John’s.

With her electric personality and wild demeanour, some described her as polarising but all remembered a caring person who looked out for her friends and family.

Her friend Latocia said Baptiste – also known as “Midget” or “Dot” – was “a nice person”.

“She was friendly and loving, a person that you could go to and if you had any problems, she would even take you into her home like family,” she said.

“Nicole was a very nice, loving person and she will always be remembered – especially by me and mostly her daughter, her granddaughter and her friends right here.”

Health officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding contact tracing up to news time.