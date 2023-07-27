Welcome gift for hospital

- Advertisement -

Patients staying at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre will be more comfortable thanks to a donation of 65 over-bed tables, worth more than EC$30,000.

The gift came via the Friends of Mount St John’s Medical Centre whose President Dwayna Derrick said, “We try our best to raise funds to support our only hospital – government cannot do it all.”

The hospital’s Director of Nursing, Jacqueline JnoBaptiste, thanked the group for the “gift of convenience and comfort” and for their ongoing support to the facility.

Rubis Caribbean lent a hand to the donation by funding 10 of the tables.