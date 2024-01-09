Weekend prison raid yields long list of prohibited items

- Advertisement -

The inmates at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), particularly those in Division C, have seemingly been living the high life, after they managed to smuggle a wide range of gadgets and other prohibited items into the institution.

During an operation conducted last Sunday, police and prison officers confiscated a number of items to include PlayStation consoles, speaker boxes, high-end cellphones.

Among the list of contraband found by the lawmen were 24 cellular phones, one PS3, 66 lighters, two electric kettles, 14 speaker boxes, 15 metal forks, 14 metal spoons, a quantity of nails, 70 grams of cannabis, eight grams of crack/cocaine, a quantity of hashish, a quantity of tobacco, five nail clippers, 10 pairs of scissors, a quantity of electrical components, phone chargers and mirrors.

The Superintendent of Prisons, Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather, has been advocating for better security measures at the penal institution, and has shared his concern about the safety and security of the staff and inmates at HMP.

Recently, he announced that metal detectors will be installed to make the search process more thorough. Additionally, a cellphone blocker will be put in place to render mobile devices useless for making calls.

During a recent interview, Colonel Pennyfeather expressed his concern about the integrity of some prison officers, albeit a small percentage, which he believes is less than 10 percent.

He suspects that some of the contraband are not being thrown over the prison walls, but rather physically brought into the correctional institution by unscrupulous officers.

To address this issue, he said that stringent measures will be put in place to catch the perpetrators, and that the individuals who are found guilty will face the full brunt of the law.