Weekend on the water

The much-loved annual Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta may have been cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a clutch of graceful vessels took to the water on Saturday to enjoy the island’s coastal sights and sounds.

Among those spotted by photographer Edwin Gifford was frequent visitor 1926 Herreshoff schooner Mary Rose, pictured with Captain Gerald Rainier at the helm.



















Also seen was Freya, a Dixon 46 skippered by Don Ward, and Huey Too skippered by Bernie Wong. Scia, a Lenard 34 with Rocco Falcone at the helm, also enjoyed a leisurely afternoon of moderate easterly winds in Falmouth Harbour.

The popular regatta traditionally takes place each April as a precursor to Antigua Sailing Week, attracting enthusiasts from across the globe. It celebrated its 30th edition in 2017.