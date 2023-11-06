Weekend of celebrations in St Mary’s South following Simon’s historic re-election

- Advertisement -

Following his historic re-election last month as Member of Parliament for St Mary’s South, Kelvin “Shugy” Simon celebrated his victory at the weekend with constituents, well-wishers, members of his campaign team and volunteers.

On Saturday, there was a whistle-stop tour through the constituency, beginning at Jennings Primary School.

A ‘victory rally’ followed in Bolans that evening, featuring many of the dynamic speakers and live performances that were popular on the campaign trail.

Yesterday, there was a community thanksgiving service at the Bolans Wesleyan Holiness Church. Simon expressed the hope that the inter-congregational worship service would facilitate a greater sense of togetherness and fellowship in the community.

When asked about his plans for the area, Simon shared, “We are anxious to get to work in St Mary’s South, but first I want to celebrate all the hard work that went into my campaign victory on October 24th. I am grateful to my constituents and campaign team for their incredible service and generosity.

“We have so much to be thankful for and I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support that went into this well fought campaign.”

The victory celebrations were postponed from the weekend prior due to inclement weather.