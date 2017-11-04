Webster, Cariah dominate to leave contest in balance

TAROUBA, Trinidad, Nov 4, CMC – Splendid hundreds from Tion Webster and Yannic Cariah pioneered a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fightback to leave their second round match against Jamaica Scorpions interestingly poised here Saturday.

The right-handed Webster, in only his fourth first class match, slammed a career-best 178 while Cariah, a left-hander, stroked 127, as Red Force compiled 380 for seven in their first innings on the penultimate day of the contest.

Seamer Derval Green was the best bowler with three for 77 while left-arm spinner Paul Harrison finished with two for 60.

In an attempt to force an outright result, captain Denesh Ramdin called time on the innings half hour from the close with Red Force still 51 runs behind on first innings, and the move quickly paid dividends as the visitors lost an early wicket to end on 29 for one.

Left-hander Trevon Griffith fell in the sixth over of the innings, driving a Roshon Primus full toss to cover where Marlon Richards took a diving catch.

They lead by 80 runs heading into Sunday’s final day the Brian Lara Stadium.

Earlier, Webster and Cariah batted superbly to put on 273 for the fifth wicket as Red Force, resuming on 133 for four, dominated the first two sessions, keeping Scorpions without any success.

Webster faced 316 deliveries and stroked 17 fours and five sixes as he recorded his second first class hundred, while Cariah notched his third with an innings that comprised 306 balls with 14 boundaries.

Red Force went to lunch on 213 for four with Webster unbeaten on 96 and Cariah on 80, and the pair added a further 71 runs in the second session as both reached triple figures.

Scorpions tasted success for the first time, 40 minutes after tea, when Cariah was brilliantly taken at deep mid-wicket by Green as he hit out against Harrison.

Webster then passed his 150 as he put on 61 for the sixth wicket with Primus whose 26 required only 35 balls and included three fours.

Once Webster missed a sweep at a straight one from off-spinner Brandon King and was lbw, Primus followed in the next over, bowled around his legs by full length delivery from Harrison, with the declaration coming soon after.