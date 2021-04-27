Weathered rides away with top prize in Circuit race

Weathered (middle) was the winner of the Elite Male Class.

By Carlena Knight

Sean Weathered was among several persons who rode away with top honours on Sunday in the Jenel Warner Annual Circuit race.

Weathered, representing Team Terminix, finished first in the Elite Male category in a time of 1:36:10.90.

Tonge was the lone competitor in the Junior Female section

Clubmate Jeffery Kelsick placed second in the 25-lap race in a time of 1:36:11.23 while Conroy Thomas, also of Team Terminix, settled for third.

In the Masters Class, Patrick Peters claimed the top prize (1:22:38.32) while Road Runners Cycling Club’s Richard Lam finished second (1:25:42.36) and Delvin Peters third (1:26:21:45).

Joyce Murray-Watkins(right) claimed top honors in the Cadets Under 13 division

Road Runners Cycling Club dominated the podium as Abiel Flemming was the top rider in the Sports Class (1:1:25.34) while clubmates Joel Griffith (1:03:43.42) and Micah Gore (1:05:40.83) finished second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Female category, Venessa Kelsick defeated Lindsay Duffy while Chasondre Tonge was the lone female participant in the Junior equivalent.

Tahje Browne was the victor in the Cadets 13-15 section beating Aden Murray-Watkins while Joyce Murray-Watkins was triumphant in the Cadets Under 12 division, edging out Arusa Murray-Watkins.