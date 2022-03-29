Weathered and Team Terminix dominate Elite Division of Avalanche race

By Neto Baptiste

Team Terminix dominated the Elite Male division of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) Avalanche Circuit Race held on Sunday on Friars Hill Road.

Terminix took the top three positions with Shawn Weathered claiming the top podium position in a time of 1:51:14.05 (one hour, 51 minutes and 14.05 seconds). Emmanuel Gayral, also of Team Terminix, crossed the line in the silver medal spot with a time of 1:51:14.09 (one hour, 51 minutes and 14.09 seconds) while third was Conroy Thomas who registered a time of 1:56:10.54 (one hour, 56 minutes and 10.54 seconds).

Ghere Coates of the Wadadli Cycling Academy finished fourth in 1:56:28.56 (one hour, 56 minutes and 28.56 seconds).

Meanwhile, in the female equivalent, Lindsay Duffy dominated the two-woman field, clocking 1:29:52.37 (one hour, 29 minutes and 52.37 seconds). The only other competitor, Zhanna Prikhodko, did not finish the race.

There was success for Team Terminix in the Masters Division as well, when Delvin Peters (centre) took the top prize. Independent rides Patrick Peters (left) and Vaughn Gomes were second and third respectively (Photos courtesy ABCF)

There was success for Team Terminix in the Masters Division as well, when Delvin Peters registered 1:37:07.05 (one hour, 37 minutes and 7.05 seconds) to take the top prize. Independent rides Patrick Peters and Vaughn Gomes were second and third respectively.

In the Cadets Division, age 11-13, Arusa Murray-Watkins and Antoine Simon were first and second respectively. Murray-Watkins represented Wadadli Cycling Academy while Simon rode for the Andre Simon Cycling Academy.

In the 14-17 age category, Dejaun Francis and Curtis Soanes, both of East Side Raiders were second and third with Aiden Murray-Watkins claiming the bronze medal. He represented Wadadli Cycling Academy.

There was action in the Sports Class also with Newell Mack, Jason Adams and Micah Gore, all of Road Runners Cycling Club, claiming first, second and third respectively.