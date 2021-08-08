Weather system could develop into tropical depression by late Monday – NHC

An elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a 40 per cent chance of forming within the next 48 hours and a 50 per cent chance over the next five days. According to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC), environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development over the next few days, and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday, and then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

Interests in those areas are asked to monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles diminished this morning. Although environmental conditions appear to be only marginally conducive for development, the NHC says this system could still become a tropical depression later this week while it moves toward the west-southwest or west at around 10 mph.