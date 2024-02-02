We would go broke: Freeland shuts down suggestions that ABBA should fund importation of players

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Michael Freeland has shut down suggestions that the body could assist teams with the importation of players to help boost their chances of success during the domestic campaigns.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Freeland explained that the body does not have the financial backing that would allow it to fund teams desirous of employing the services of players from other league across the world.

“You’re talking about an association having to fund players and we are not like FIFA that will get an annual stipend. Every monies we get are what we earn from our gates, contributions from corporate sponsors and that’s the only revenue we get as an association so we have to use that revenue to do other things like put on the domestic league, ensure that we have a viable national programme and even when the national teams are travelling it’s a significant cost so if now we are going to have to dip into our funds to help teams bring in players then that is a recipe for the association to go broke,” he said.

Freeland, at the time, was responding to concerns that the existing quota of four non-national players per team is too high and could limit the growth of local players as they could spend less time on the court.

The president disagrees.

“What you find is they bring a different type of intensity when they are here and our players matches that intensity and tries to outshine them and you see that translate into better basketball. Before Covid, you saw how the league had reached its pinnacle, energy, the excitement from these overseas guys we were bringing in and so forth and you saw how basketball was taking off and we had that real good hype,” he said.

The basketball boss credited the importation of players for raising the standard of the league, referencing the once vibrant Central Basketball Association (CBA) Global Opportunities Programme.

“You rarely find that you’d have four players starting at any one time. Majority of the time you have maybe two players and the others are just support. For instance, when you look at Stingzers, my team last year was made up of perhaps 80 percent of young players with an average age of about 20, and five of those guys were overseas but … were starting even though we had one or two imports. When you look at Ovals, they only had one import and you look at Potters, they also only had one import,” Freeland said.

The 2024 national basketball programme is set to shoot off on February 18.