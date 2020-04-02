‘We won’t run out of gas’ – WIOC boss

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Residents are being assured that the West Indies Oil Company (WIOC) has adequate supplies of all petroleum products to meet demand.

The reassurance was given after the company experienced panic buying of cooking gas, which has put an unnecessary strain on its human resources, which have already been stretched in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But WIOC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gregory Georges told Observer that “tanks are full” and this includes adequate supplies of LPG.

Additionally, he said all suppliers have confirmed deliveries of petroleum products by mid-April, in order to replenish stock.

“We ask the public to refrain from panic buying as we have enough LPG on hand and no expected disruption in supply,” he said.

During the 24-hour lockdown, which went into effect from midnight, service stations will be open between 7am and noon and Georges said WIOC will be following the rules.

“Our service stations will be opened and I want to advise people that there will be strict adherence to social distancing. We want customers to be compliant and understand that only two persons are allowed in their vehicles at the service stations,” he added.