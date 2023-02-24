‘We want DCash to be part of the lives of the people’ – Marketing Machine CEO

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel



The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has selected Antigua and Barbuda-based marketing consultancy firm, the Marketing Machine, to be the principal marketing agency for DCash, the digital version of the Eastern Caribbean currency.

During a recent media briefing, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy NJ Antoine, revealed that more marketing was needed to promote the bank’s digital currency platform and, yesterday, the Marketing Machine’s CEO, Chalita Rose, told Observer media about his company’s plans to do just that.

“What we intend to do with DCash is we are going to take it to the countries and communities; we want it to be part of the daily lives of the people of the sub-region, a part of the culture, part of the experience of doing business,” Rose said.

“You will see a lot more from us activation-wise, being a part of whatever it is that goes on in particular countries. Our social media presence will be something that would take front stage.”

He added that the company plans to leverage its “unique activations, having worked on international tournament and events across the region”.

The Marketing Machine will be the primary marketing agency for DCash (Photos contributed)

In March 2021, the ECCB introduced DCash as a project to create deeper financial inclusion, economic growth, resilience and competitiveness within the currency union.

According to an ECCB press release, the Antigua and Barbuda-based company was selected through a competitive tendering process which began in April 2022. It won the bidding against several internationally recognised marketing firms from across the Caribbean and North America.

“Just as important as the security and robustness of the DCash technology is the ability to effectively engage with the ECCU public about how DCash can impact the lives and performance of the people and businesses of the region,” Project Manager of the DCash pilot project, Karina Johnson, noted.

“With the Marketing Machine, we believe we have found an able partner to drive this message with creativity and clarity.”

Rose said that his team submitted a marketing strategy centred around the programme’s goals.

“Key to this project is that it is a platform created by ECCB that will enhance the way we do business across the region, designed for the people and it is key that the marketing agent of choice is within the ECCU,” Rose explained.

In Antigua and Barbuda, DCash is offered at the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB), Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) and the St John’s Credit Union, along with participating merchants, Packed and 268Buggies.

The Marketing Machine’s promotional record includes the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2022; Invest in WIOC; and the Everything is Home initiative by the Caribbean Union Bank.