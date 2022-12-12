We still need volunteers for the Christmas Kettle, Major Pierre says

- Advertisement -

While the Christmas Kettle initiative enters its final two weeks, the need for volunteers to man the kettle is still high.

This is according to the Salvation Army’s Major Raymoncil Pierre who made the appeal while speaking to tis newsroom on the progress of the kettles.

He explained that they are missing out on some much-needed donations due to the lack of volunteers, and urged anyone with a bit of time to spare, to lend a hand in support.

“We still need more help. For instance, we had two locations that had nobody at them because one of our kettle workers was not well and so she couldn’t come and we had no one to send there. Plus, we have another location that hardly had anybody because we don’t have available persons and I know persons are willing to give, it’s just that we don’t have enough volunteers to man the kettle at this time.

“We are hoping some persons, teachers, even students if they are willing to just come to the office and say we are willing volunteer for one hour, two or even three. Whatever it is, we will appreciate it,” Major Pierre said.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle is a common sight at business places like supermarkets and department stores across the country, with shoppers encouraged to ‘drop some change’ inside, as donations toward the body’s many social initiatives, which are largely focused on supporting the less fortunate.

This year’s edition of the Christmas Kettle drive is scheduled to come to an end on Christmas Eve, and, according to Major Pierre, so far show year’s collections could surpass last year’s total, which was approximately $200,000.

Thus far, they have managed to raise over $82,000.

Kettles have been stationed outside the Epicurean stores on Friars Hill Road and in Jolly Harbour, the Perry Bay Supermarket, First Choice Supermarket, Shoul’s Chief Store and Shoul’s Toys, Gifts and Housewares, Chase Distributors and CostPro Supermarket.

Along with the Christmas Kettles, residents can also make donations by contacting the Salvation Army at 462-0115 or by visiting the office at 36 Long Street.