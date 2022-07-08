We need to start asking some questions: Cricket head to push for grassroots funding based on CWI bid agreement￼

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, said the body is yet to benefit from an initiation announced in 2020 by Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Ricky Skerritt, where countries that successfully bid to host of International matches are asked to invest a portion of the bid fees into the development of cricket in their respective territories.

“The reality is that based on the understanding and the way in which the MOUs are signed, the CWI would have said let’s avoid the bidding process now, but you would have to take or should take those monies and put it into grassroots or the development of cricket, and not CWI … and then the government should channel those monies through the ABCA for that development or even into schools cricket,” he said.

Skerritt, in August of 2020, said CWI was removing the bid process and that successful governments should, in turn, invest a portion of the funds they would have used to secure the bid into grassroots cricket.

Despite the country’s hosting of several international matches and series since then, Rodney said the association has seen no benefits. The cricket boss said he however intends to inquire of the proper authorities as to the possible availability of funds.

“That is something I guess we need to start asking some questions by saying, for example, that we have this women’s programme we are doing now and we need $200,000 over the next two years or $500,000 over the next three years to make that development a reality, but it is what it is at the moment,” he said.

Skerritt said, back in 2020, that the initiative is geared towards encouraging governments to focus on the development of the game, facilities and players in their respective territories.