‘We Need To Have A Clear Plan’: Cornelius Calls On YASCO Committee To Be More Open

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), Everton Cornelius, is calling for more open dialogue and a clearer understanding regarding the responsibilities and powers of a committee charged with managing the country’s lone track & field facility, the YASCO Sports Complex.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Cornelius pointed to the placement of pictures on the western wall enclosing the facility as the committee’s most significant achievement to date, adding that the body has done very little to improve conditions at the track.

“I think there needs to be more open dialogue. I think there needs to be a clear path of what our programme is going to be going forward as the management team. Our clear responsibility and not when it suits persons to say something that is when they say something, I don’t think that makes any sense. I think that as a management team we need to have a clear plan and now at the same time, what our perimeters are in terms of getting funds, raising funds or doing anything at all when it comes to the development of YASCO,” he said.

In March of 2021, the then minister of sports, Daryll Matthew announced that a five-member committee will manage the affairs of the track and field facility. The committee, headed by Cleofoster Harris, also comprises Cliff Williams from the NOC, Director of Sports Heather Samuel-Daley, Michael Freeland and Cornelius who represents the association.

Since the laying of a new certified surface at the track in 2021, there has been no significant structural improvements at the facility with a lack of changing and bathroom facilities of main concern.

“The bathroom facility or the toilet facility at YASCO is something I think should rest on everyone’s mind when it comes to sports within the school system because majority of the people at that track, 99 percent of them are of school age. A lot of young ladies now are coming out to be a part of the track and can you imagine parents showing up to support their kids and don’t have a place they can even go [to relieve themselves] so it’s just mindboggling to me and I think it’s something that needs to be addressed,” Cornelius said.

The facility also continues to struggle with adequate seating with promised materials from the dismantled WIOC Double-decker Stand at the ARG last year, yet to make its way to YASCO. The material were to be used in the erecting of stands at the track and field facility.