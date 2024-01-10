We must respect the process: Johnny Grave says Barbados will host ‘fantastic final’

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Johnny Grave, said the process must be respected at all times where it pertains to the announcing of host venues for major tournaments like the pending ICC T20 World Cup.

His statement comes on the heels of ICC’s release of the official schedule for the 2024 tournament carded for June 4-30 in the USA and the Caribbean.

“It’s important that we respect the process and keep our powder dry in terms of announcing news before it’s been confirmed.

“This match schedule, I don’t know how many versions we’ve got but there were thousands of versions of it have been in discussion and in play since the first draft when we put forward the bid in 2021 and it’s changed considerably over that period of time in terms of when the competition was going to start and when it ended, who was going to host the final and the semifinals.

“In the end the final has been confirmed in Barbados who will be a fantastic host am sure but we also had other venues who were vying for it that had as equally compelling propositions to the ICC and it was a very close decision,” he said.

In September last year, President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and CWI director, Conde Riley, announced that Barbados has been chosen to host the final of the tournament. Riley’s announcement was challenged by CWI President, Dr Kishore Shallow, who stated that at the time, there had been no official word from cricket’s global governing body regarding the match dates.

The recent release of the schedule however confirmed Riley’s assertion that Barbados will host the June 29 final.

Grave outlined the major factors taken into consideration when awarding a final of such magnitude.

“I think the main thing is a stadium that not only fills the general admission requirements in terms of minimal capacity for fans to be able to attend but also to fulfill all of their sponsor and broadcast obligations. To have a number of VVIP and VIP facilities and in addition to that, as a sort of more general point, just very good International airlift and accommodation to traveling supporters who will make their way to the final whether their team makes it or not,” the CEO said.

Antigua will host four Group matches and three Super 8 matches spanning June 9-23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Matches scheduled for the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Group B

June 9

Oman v Scotland 2pm

June 11

Australia v Namibia 2pm

June 13

England v Oman 10am

June 15

England v Namibia 2pm

Super 8 (Group 1)

June 20

B2 v D2 2pm

June 22

A1 v D2 10am

Super 8 (Group 2)

June 19

A2 v D1 10am

June 23

C2 vs D1 2am