‘We have to push them’: Gomes defends packed schedule for Under-17s ahead of CONCACAF Qualifiers

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) technical director, Sowerby Gomes, is defending a decision that will see the national under-17 boys team play at least four matches over a four-day period before jetting to Nicaragua for the CONCACAF Qualifiers on Sunday.

Antigua and Barbuda is currently hosting teams from St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines for the Pride of the Caribbean U17 Boys Invitational Tournament and were scheduled to play the feature match on Tuesday’s opening night against St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The team will then go on to play Grenada on August 24 before tackling St Lucia on August 26.

“If we’re expecting our young players to see growth in the game, then we have to push them. Is it going to be hard? Yes, it’s going to be hard but is growth a process? Yes, growth is a process but the difficult situation would allow them to understand who they really are as players, how much they really want it and how much they are willing to push and apply themselves.

“We have to create those situations to mimic what it is like in difficult situations. This certainly, over the next couple of days, will be a difficult moment for our players but we expect to carry them through this particular process but it is a way for them to see growth,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda will contest Group D of the qualifiers against hosts Nicaragua, Belize and Turks and Caicos Islands starting August 31.

Gomes said the ongoing Pride of the Caribbean tournament is designed to give the players the match readiness they need going into the tournament.

“We want our players to do their best, so now we have to create the environment to allow them to shine. By giving them these competitions, the coaches are able to see who are [their] better players under tough conditions and it also pushes these players.

“They have done quite a lot of practice and preparation, so now let [us] see you at a real test. So these are the training grounds that the coaches will use to pick the cream out of the crop,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda will open their account against Belize on August 31 before facing Turks and Caicos Islands two days later on September 2. The young Benna Boys round off their Group D campaign against Nicaragua on September 4.