‘We didn’t bat well’: James admits poor cricket led to final defeat for Blackhawks

By Neto Baptiste

Player of the Tournament for the just concluded Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion, Kofi James, said his Liberta Blackhawks team “did a lot of things wrong” during Saturday night’s final against Empire Nation.

Nation won the title for the first time with a 46 runs triumph over favourites Blackhawks when they clashed in the final played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound.

James said they simply did not play their best cricket on the night.

“I don’t think we played our best cricket. I don’t think we came and played the Blackhawks’ style of cricket and I think we gave away some runs in the field and I think we could have batted better.

“I also think that we would have probably had a better chance of winning by defending whatever runs we would have put on the board [if they batted first], but it was a team effort and the team made a decision to bowl first and we did restrict them to a total we should have gotten but we didn’t bat well,” he said.

Sent to bat, Empire posted a modest 145 for eight in their 20 overs with Tyrone Williams Jr hitting a top score of 42 off 41 deliveries. Blackhawks were then bowled out for just 99 with James hitting a top score of 30.

“I think that I did well despite being a bit disappointed because I could have done better, but I’ll take that and confidence is a thing and I am in some good forms mentally in terms of hitting the ball well, bowling well and fielding well, so I am going to take it into each tournament, step by step, and try to keep my form for as long as possible,” James said.

The all-rounder was also the tournament’s leading scorer with 330 runs.