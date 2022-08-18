‘We are all in shock’ – Defence force pays tribute to promising young soldier with big ambitions

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Ambitious, enthusiastic and guaranteed to raise a smile among his peers during times of stress is how a promising young soldier who lost his life on Wednesday is being remembered.

Private Rayaundre Carbon was just 27 when he died in hospital two days after being involved in a road accident.

Carbon, who lived in Gray’s Farm, was riding a motorbike when he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Factory and American roads early Monday morning.

Yesterday, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) to which he had devoted six years of service, paid tribute to the youngster who was said to have had a promising career ahead and dreamed of becoming a sergeant major.

“He was very ambitious and high-spirited; he was known as one who would keep everyone laughing during difficult and stressful times,” Major Troy Lake, to whom Carbon reported directly, told Observer.

“Over the last six years he contributed significantly, especially to the transport department; he was a mechanic and operator of heavy duty equipment.

“That was a field where he was very enthusiastic and enjoyed what he did.”

Major Lake said Carbon had shown “great potential for upward mobility”.

“His aspiration was to work his way up the ranks. He intended to become the unit’s sergeant major,” he explained.

Colleagues have been badly affected by the loss, Major Lake continued.

“Everyone is in a very solemn state; it hit them by surprise. Given how strong he was, everyone expected him to pull through.

“Today is one of those very gloomy days in the military where we have lost a significant asset as well as a friend, family member and colleague,” he added.

Carbon had been primed for an imminent position in middle management within the force, Chief of Defence Staff Colonel Telbert Benjamin said.

“He was an important member of our motor transport department. He was a capable, very competent and qualified heavy duty equipment operator as well as a mechanic,” he said.

“Though very young he was technically proficient. He was also a very good soldier who maintained the standards that we ask for from all our soldiers in terms of fitness and preparations for national needs.

“He was projected to become a non-commissioned officer in short order because he was preparing for the next training cycle to allow him to do the qualifying courses,” Colonel Benjamin explained.

He said Carbon’s death had thrown the defence force into shock.

“Obviously we all knew the accident had happened but we were praying for the best,” he said.

Carbon had a number of relatives also in the military, including a brother, uncle and cousins.

Colonel Benjamin said he had been in touch with Carbon’s family, some of whom hail from the Bendals area.

“His parents are strong; his two younger brothers are taking it the hardest. A senior officer and nurse are coordinating with the family. Once all the legal processes are complete, he will receive a full military funeral,” he added.

Police have been approached for comment regarding investigations into the cause of the accident.

Private Rayaundre Carbon was riding a motorbike along Factory Road when the accident occurred on Monday morning (Observer photo)