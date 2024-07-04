Water Dominates Wind in Hurricanes A Series as Henry and Landerfort Impress

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Water dominated Wind in the final match of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes A Series, as Kadeem Henry of the Water Team registered an unbeaten 100 against the opposition. He got to his century in 121 balls, while batting for a total of 209 minutes.

His knock included 11 fours and three sixes as his team declared on 273 for 8 from 62.3 overs.

He was well supported by Cameron Pennyfeather of St Kitts who made 70 from 102 balls.

Bowling for the Wind came from Jedidiah Martin who picked up three for 39 runs, Elroy Francis Jr two for three and Jaidel Richardson two for 28.

When Wind got their opportunity to bat, their top order failed miserably as Demari Benta and Chamiqueko Landerfort teamed up to reduce them to 85 for eight.

But lower order resistance came from the bats of Jaden Carmichael (31), Jerrickson Louis (31) and Glenton Williams (28*) which helped them to a decent score of 173.

Benta had figures of four for 34 and Landerfort four for 54.

Water then returned to the crease and were 121 for seven at stumps.

Jaeel Clarke continued his good form in the series top scoring with an unbeaten 51 while the medium pace of Elroy Francis Jr. picked up three for 14 and Jaden Carmichael had two for 27.

Observer media caught up with Henry during the match, and asked him about his performance during the series.

“I felt very good with my performances, especially this game today, scoring a hundred finally,” he said.

“I fell short in the first game, scoring 74. I was feeling really good, you know, hitting the ball well, timing the ball well, finding the gaps.

“It became easier and easier as the days went on, so all I can say is I’m thankful and I’m glad with the way it ended.”

Having amassed 227 runs from three innings across the three matches played at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds, the all-rounder from Pigotts Crushers had an average of 113.50 from his three innings played and picked up three wickets.

He is the only player in Antigua and Barbuda of note that bowls right arm off spin and left arm orthodox.

He praised the Leeward Islands Cricket Board for its initiative in putting on the Leeward Islands Hurricanes A Series.

“It’s always a good thing to get some cricket in, especially for the guys in different territories who don’t get a chance to play as much cricket as we do here in Antigua,” he said.

“It’s always a good opportunity for everyone to come out and express themselves, show their talent, get a chance to actually play some cricket, play as much cricket as possible, because we all know when the time comes to be selected, everybody wants a chance to put their hand up and say, OK, yes, I was there, I was able to get scores, take wickets, whatever the case may be. So, yeah, I think it’s a good thing and hopefully in the future we can continue along these lines and it’ll work out for each and every one.”

Fast bowler Chamiqueko Landerfort of St Marteen was very impressive bowling with good pace, picking up nine wickets from his outing for the Water Team. Landerfort plays for the Liberta Blackhawks and has been training with renowned coach Kenneth Benjamin.

When asked what contributed to his success during the series, he said: “Well, for the past five months, I’ve been training with Kenny Benjamin putting in a lot of work, running a lot of laps, and doing a lot of drills with my alignment, making all the balls straight and just, most importantly, you have to be patient, be disciplined, stay consistent.”

The initial plans to have a Leeward Islands A team playing against the Windward Islands A in a series, were cancelled due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

It is alleged that a batch of players from the series will be put into the upcoming Cricket West Indies Professional Cricketer Draft for the 2024-25 Season.