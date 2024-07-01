Water Beats Wind By Eight Wickets in Hurricanes Best of the Best

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Water defeated Wind by eight wickets in dominant fashion on Saturday in the Best of the Best Series at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds.

The series is being hosted by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes involving the top fringe players from around the Leeward Islands that have been selected to take part in three trial matches.

The three-day game began on Thursday with Wind being put into bat first and were bundled out for 212. Michael Greaves top-scored with 41, Essan Warner 33 and Joshua Grant 32.

Glen Williams picked up four for 15 runs while Amarie Harris had two for 13, and Demari Benta two for 20.

Water in reply made 277 all out, featuring a spectacular knock of 118 from wicketkeeper batsman, Jaleel Clarke. 88 runs were scored in boundaries by Clarke who lashed 20 fours and two sixes.

He had great support from Kadeem Henry who made 74. Spinner Jaden Carmichael collected 4 for 33 while Jedidiah Martin had 2 for 44.

With a 65-run deficit, Wind could only put 120 on the board as they were bowled out on the third and final day, thanks to a fiery spell from 20-year-old Chamequeko Landerfort who snapped up five for 10.

The young fast bowler rattled the Wind team that was once solid at 87 for three.

His introduction late on the second day was instrumental in causing the collapse of the batting line up.

Only Essan Warner showed any real fight, but he too fell to Landerfort leaving them stuttering at 105 for six at the close of play.

When play resumed on the final day, he teamed up with Glen Williams (2-13) to end the innings for Wind.

Needing 56 runs for victory, Water started shakily as Martin (2-10) snuffed out two wickets, but Anderson Amurdan anchored the small chase to help them register the win.

After the players had lunch, a 25 overs match was played between the two sides.

Batting first, Water got to 163 for seven as Kadeem Henry 53 and Cameron Pennyfeather 42, assisted them greatly.

Kadeem Josiah grabbed three for seven runs from just two overs.

Needing 163 for victory, Wind fell woefully short by some 37 runs with Henry returning with the ball to do damage, picking up three for 14 while Benta had three for 28.

The teams will play another match on the 1st and 2nd of July at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds.