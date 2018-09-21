Washout leaves Windies with last chance to level series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – A tropical wave dumped persistent rain across the island, ravishing the second One-Day International between West Indies and South Africa and forcing a no-result in the contest here Wednesday.

Sent in following a delayed start and with the match reduced to 38 overs per side, South Africa piled up a tricky total of 177 for eight, with captain Dane van Niekerk top-scoring with 52.

Chloe Tryon chipped in with a busy 37, Lizelle Lee got 22 while Sune Luus scored 20, as the tourists recovered from a shaky start to get up to the competitive total.

Seamer Deandra Dottin was the best West Indies bowler with three for 29, to claim Player-of-the-Match honours.

However, rain returned during the innings interval, forcing match officials to abandon the game at 3:45 p.m. before Windies Women could start their reply.

The result left Saturday’s final match as a crucial one for both sides. While the Windies will be hoping to win in order to draw the series, the Proteas will be looking for victory to earn an elusive series win in the Caribbean.

Morning rain at Kensington Oval delayed the start by two hours and then returned after 10 overs, ensuring the re-start did not occur until well after midday.

South Africa made the most of the time available, however. Opener Laura Wolvaardt perished cheaply for seven in the seventh over with Lee and Luus following quickly afterwards to leave the visitors on 53 for three in the 14th over.

But van Niekerk came to her side’s rescue, posting 32 for the fourth wicket with Mignon du Preez (19) and a further 67 for the fifth wicket with Tryon.

Van Niekerk faced 67 deliveries and struck three fours and a six while Tryon counted two fours in a 43-ball innings.

When van Niekerk perished via the run out route in the 34th over, South Africa’s momentum slowed as they lost four wickets for 23 runs in the last 28 deliveries.

West Indies lost Sunday’s opener by 40 runs to fall behind 1-0 in the series.