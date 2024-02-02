Warriors’ dismal run continues with huge loss to Blackburn Palace

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There was more heartbreak for the inexperienced Young Warriors FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division when, on Wednesday, they were hammered 10-nil by Blackburn Palace at Buckleys.

Their recent loss to Blackburn Palace follows on the heels of an 8-0 defeat to English Harbour, a 13-0 trashing at the hands of Bethesda and an 11-0 loss to Earthquake.

Sanje Carr led the way for Blackburn Palace, scoring five of his team’s 10 conversions. Carr netted in minutes 10, 22, 65, 67 and 83. Diondre Harrigan assisted with a hattrick of his own, scoring in minutes 9, 81 and 87.

There were single strikes from Chesley Simon and Jaheer Pryce who scored in minutes 49 and 59 respectively. The win carries Palace to 10 points from nine showings and 11th on the 20-team standings while Warriors remains at the bottom of the standings without a point.

Also on Wednesday, Sea View Farm were 3-1 winners over ABAYA when they met at the FA’s Technical Center.

Rhezal Gomes (4), Jahte Sheppard (31) and Klyster Rowe (63) were the goal-scorers for Sea View Farm as they move to 16 points from eight showings and fifth on the standings. Jaire Anthony scored the lone goal for ABAYA when he struck in minute 47. ABAYA remains on just three points after seven showings and third from bottom on the standings.

The other scheduled encounter between Freemans Village Scorpions and JSC Progressors did not materialize after Progressors could not field a team. Scorpions are at the top of the standings with 24 points after nine showings while Progressors are second from bottom without a point.