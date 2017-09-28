Warner loses fight against US extradition

September 28, 2017 CMC Further Afield No comments
New Story

Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (Source: trinidadexpress.com)

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Sep. 28, CMC – Former politician and football official, Austin “Jack” Warner on Wednesday, lost his lawsuit challenging his extradition to the United States.

Warner is wanted by authorities to answer charges of fraud arising out of a Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) bribery scandal.

Delivering a 50-page ruling in the High Court on Wednesday, Justice James Aboud dismissed the claim for judicial review brought by Warner.

That lawsuit challenged the process used by the Office of the Attorney General in signing off on the US Government’s request for his extradition in May 2015.

It now means that the extradition proceedings in the Port-of-Spain Magistrate’s Court will resume.

That matter was on hold while Warner’s challenge was being heard.

There was agreement however for the stay on the extradition proceedings to remain for 28 days to give Warner time to consider whether he wants to appeal the decision.

Indicted by US authorities over allegations of racketeering, wire fraud and money-laundering conspiracies spanning 24 years.

Warner is charged with 12 offences related to racketeering, corruption and money laundering allegedly committed in the jurisdiction of the United States and Trinidad and Tobago, dating as far back as 1990.

Warner claims the case against him is politically motivated and accuses the United States of seeking revenge because it lost to Qatar in its bid to host the 2022 World Cup.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.